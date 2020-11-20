UK donates £300,000 to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Gerardo Noto, and His Excellency, the United Kingdom (UK) Ambassador to Libya, Mr. Nicholas Hopton, signed an agreement today by which the UK donates 300,000 (US$ 395,656) to the UNDP Political Dialogue Programme to support UNSMIL-facilitated Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

In the framework of Security Council resolution 2510 (2020), and building on recent progress in the peace process, such as the permanent nationwide ceasefire signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission in Geneva, under the leadership of Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) facilitated the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Tunis with the operational support of UNDP.

This new contribution will be used to support the intra-Libyan Dialogue, as outlined in the Berlin Conclusions, endorsed by the Security Council resolution 2510.

During the signing ceremony, Acting SRSG Stephanie Williams stated: “This contribution is the most recent testimony of the United Kingdom’s longstanding political and material support to a political solution to the Libyan crisis, under UN auspices through intra-Libyan talks, facilitated by UNSMIL.”

On his part, Ambassador Hopton, declared: “At this crucial moment in Libya’s history, I am proud to be here with you all today as the UK makes a firm commitment towards the organization of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum. We are deeply grateful to Stephanie Williams and her team at UNSMIL, as well as the UNDP for their support for this initiative. The UK calls on all delegates, and political actors across Libya, to match the ambition of the Libyan people; an ambition for sovereignty, stability, security and prosperity that Libya so richly deserves. The UK continues to be a firm partner to Libya.”

Resident Representative Mr. Noto said: “We are living interesting and challenging times for Libya. The peacemaking efforts by all Libyan representatives who participated in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum will make a difference for the future of the country in terms of reconciliation, transitional justice, democratic governance, and stabilization. With this lift from the UK, UNDP will be able to continue to support UNSMIL, in its efforts to advance the peace process to the benefit of all people in Libya, and we are thankful for that.”

UK is a key contributor of UNDP initiatives in Libya, including the Stabilization Facility for Libya, in which the UK participates with more than $5 million, together with 13 international partners and the Government of Libya. With $696,764 of funds, The UK is also a strategic ally of UNDP to implement the UNSMIL/UNDP Local Elections Project (LEP) which support the Central Committee for Municipal Council Elections (CCMCE) towards an inclusive municipal election, as well as for UNDP’s Promoting Elections for the People of Libya (PEPOL) project in which UK contributes with $392,670 to support HNEC, to improve the institutional capacity of The High National Election Commission (HNEC) to prepare for and deliver credible national elections in Libya, extremally relevant now that within the LPDF, political talks on Libya’s future have reached an agreement on holding elections within 18 months.

With this new contribution, the total fund from the UK to UNDP programmes reached £5,600,000 ($7,500,000) earmarked to support an inclusive political settlement in Libya, democratic governance and sustainable development.