UK imposes new sanctions on ‘Al-Kaniyat’ Militia

Britain on Thursday imposed sanctions on al-Kaniyat militia group (pro-Haftar forces) for atrocities it has committed in Libya.

“The Libyan al-Kaniyat militia oversaw a 5-year reign of terror until 2020, torturing and murdering innocent people,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab wrote in a Twitter message.

“The UK has today imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the militia group and its two leaders. We will hold them accountable for these atrocities,” he added.

In an earlier statement, James Cleverly, minister of state for Middle East and North Africa, said the new sanctions “send a clear message that those responsible for serious human rights violations or breaches of international humanitarian law in Libya will face consequences.”

“The al-Kaniyat militia and its leaders, Mohamed al-Kani and Abdurahem al-Kani, oversaw a reign of terror in Tarhuna, Libya, which included enforced disappearances, torture, and the killing of civilians,” he added.

The United States on November 2020, imposed sanctions on ‘Al-Kaniyat’ Militia and its leader, Mohamed al-Kani, which rights groups accuse of detaining, torturing and killing civilians in the war-wracked country.