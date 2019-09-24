UK Parliament suspension “unlawful”, rules Supreme Court

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended the United Kingdom’s Parliament, the country’s highest court has ruled.

The suspension was “unlawful, void and of no effect”, the UK’s Supreme Court concluded on Tuesday. Parliament will reconvene its current session at 11:30am on Wednesday morning, House of Commons Speaker John Bercow announced.

Johnson said he “strongly disagrees” with the ruling, but that Parliament “will come back”. He hinted that he would seek another suspension.

The prime minister, who suffered a series of defeats when he lost his parliamentary majority and ability to govern through the legislature, suspended Parliament just weeks before the crucial October 31 deadline for the UK to leave the European Union.