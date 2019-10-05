UN alarmed by behavior of parallel oil institutions in eastern Libya

By Libyan Express

United Nations Mission in Libya – UNSMIL. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said it is alarmed by indications that parallel, unrecognized authorities in Libya are threatening the operation and management of Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) and its subsidiary Brega.

The mission reiterated that the Tripoli-based NOC, is the sole sovereign institution that under international and national law is charged with the stewardship of the country’s oil, including the export and import of oil and fuel.

UNSMIL warned that continued efforts to divide the NOC’s functions threaten the country’s oil revenue and consequently the interests of all Libyans.

Related Posts

Cold-blooded murder on Tripoli’s busy streets sparks anger in Libya

Libya’s NOC: Oil revenue in August drops by 5%

“These efforts could constitute violations of UN Security Council Resolutions and could place responsible individuals under sanctions.” It said.

The Mission said it will report suspected violations to the UN Panel of Experts, the UN Sanctions Committee and the UN Security Council.

“Libya’s oil and natural resources belong to the Libyan people and should not, under any circumstances, be weaponized.” It added.

You might also like
Libya

Cold-blooded murder on Tripoli’s busy streets sparks anger in Libya

Libya

Libya’s NOC: Oil revenue in August drops by 5%

Libya

35 Russian mercenaries killed fighting for Haftar’s forces in Libya, Latvian…

Libya

Member of Libya’s High Council of State kidnapped by Haftar’s forces

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept