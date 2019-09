UN condemns attacks on Tripoli’s Mitiga Airport, says will file them to ICC

Following another attack on September 01, on Mitiga airport in Tripoli, UNSMIL has condemned in the strongest possible terms this attack, which terrorised passengers and airport staff alike.

“This attack constitutes a direct threat to the lives of pilgrims and other civilian passengers and cannot be justified under any pretext. UNSMIL calls for immediate cessation of attacks against this vital facility and all civilian infrastructure and properties.” The UN mission said in a statement on Sunday.

UNSMIL also said that it had dispatched an assessment mission to the airport.

“The mission was able to confirm that four projectiles struck the civilian parts of the airport; three projectiles landed in the parking lot and one hit the runway resulting in damage to an airplane that had carried dozens of pilgrims returning from the Hajj. At least two crew members were injured while rushing out of the plane.” It added.

This is the seventh occasion since the end of July 2019 that Mitiga airport was hit by indiscriminate shelling.

“These vicious attacks are designed to sow fear, create chaos, and disrupt operations at the only working airport in the Libyan capital Tripoli.” UNSMIL explained.

UNSMIL added that it is documenting the incident for onward transmission to the International Criminal Court and the Security Council.

“Those behind the attacks should be held accountable.” It remarked.

UNSMIL reiterated that according to the provisions of International Humanitarian Law and International Human rights Law, indiscriminate attacks that result in death or injury to civilians may constitute war crimes.