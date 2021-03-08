UN deployed ceasefire monitors arrive and meet with Libya’s new presidential council

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has confirmed that the initially controversial team of foreign ceasefire monitors to Libya have bee deployed and arrived in the country earlier this week.

UNSMIL stated that ‘‘In accordance with the Secretary-General’s recommendation in his report of 29 December 2020 and after the Security Council’s request of 4 February, the United Nations deployed a small advance team to Libya earlier yesterday.

It also added that the team’s goal is to “help advance UN planning, in close consultation with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, and provide the foundation for scalable United Nations support to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism (LCMM). The team will also prepare inputs for the report that was requested by the Security Council. ”

The advance team will report its findings to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) through the Assistant Secretary-General and UNSMIL Coordinator.

The small team of experts have already met with Libya’s newly appointed presidential council to discuss mechanisms for the full implementation of all articles agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement.

The meeting also addressed the awaited reopening of Libya’s coastal road, ways of strengthening the path of the 5+5 military commission and supporting the ongoing political trajectory set to lead to national elections in December.

During the meeting, the Presidential Council reaffirmed its continued efforts to achieve security and stability and to prevent renewed violence in all regions of the country.