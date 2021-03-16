UN envoy hails swearing-in of the GNU as a vital step towards unity and Libyan sovereignty

The Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Ján Kubiš welcomed the official swearing-in of Libya’s newly confirmed government of national unity in Tobruk before the Libyan parliament.

In a statement, Kubiš congratulated Prime Minister Debaiba, his cabinet and members of the presidency council on their appointment and encouraged them to swiftly embark on addressing the many challenges the Libyan people face, enhance the living conditions and basic services and prepare the country for the holding of inclusive national elections on 24 December 2021.

Kubiš praised Libya’s reunified parliament for its leadership and work to confirm the Libyan government, thanking its members for coming together in unity to perform their constitutional responsibility for the benefit of their people and their country.

“Today’s swearing-in session illustrates the eagerness and the determination of Libyans to overcome their differences, work for a better future for all, march together towards unity, national reconciliation, transitional justice, equality and empowerment of women and youth, and towards building a united, sovereign, independent and democratic state, governed by the rule of law and the respect for human rights equality for all.” The statement read.

The UN envoy commended former President of the Presidency Council of the Government of National Accord Mr Fayez Serraj for his leadership, statesmanship, and his keenness to ensure a smooth and rapid transition of power.

Former Prime Minister Serraj and outgoing members of Libya’s previous government are expected to attend today’s official concession ceremony in which they hand over their responsibilities to the new Libyan authority.

Unlike the previous Government of National Accord, Libya’s new government enjoys local and international endorsement and support to perform their duties and responsibilities without obstruction.