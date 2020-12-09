UN expert suspects Iran supplying weapons to GNA forces

According to reports by UN experts, Iran is suspected of supplying forces affiliated with the Government of National Accord (GNA) in Libya with heavy weapons.

An analysis of photos of four anti-tank missiles in Libya found that one “had characteristics consistent with the Iranian-produced Dehlavieh” missile, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported to the Security Council.

“Based on the Secretariat’s analysis of the photographs provided, the Secretariat established that one of the four anti-tank guided missiles had characteristics consistent with the Iranian-produced Dehlavieh, though no production date for this anti-tank guided missile was visible,” Guterres’ report said.

Guterres reports to the united nations twice a year in the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and key global powers.

If proven to be true, this would be a violation of Security Council sanctions on weapon exports by Iran in 2007, but the UN secretariat was not able to ascertain how this anti-tank guided missile was transferred to Libya.

Earlier this year, Isreal accused Iran of violating UN sanctions and submitted photos of the anti-tank missile in Libya to Guterres, Iran wrote back just weeks later rejecting Israeli claims and calling them baseless by every measure.

While experts are sure the missile is of Iranian origins and transferring it to Libyan soil is a violation of security sanction, they have not been able to determine how and who transferred the heavy weaponry to North African country.