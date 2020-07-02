Libya

UN Secretary General shocked at mass graves and mines planted in civilian neighborhoods in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Al-Sarraj and Guterres spoke on the phone. [Photo: GNA]
The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj has indicated his commitment to a dialogue within the 5+5 Joint Military Commission and expressed on Wednesday interest in a political solution based on elections but without whom he called the aggressor and war criminal, Khalifa Haftar.

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke on Wednesday with Al-Sarraj over the phone, said the spokesman for Guterres, Stephane Dujarric.

Guterres and Al-Sarraj discussed the need to reopen blocked oil terminals and oil fields in the country, as the Secretary-General expressed his shock at the recent discovery of mass graves in Tarhouna and mines planted in south Tripoli, saying that the UN was ready to assist in efforts to ensure accountability.

Guterres reiterated the support of the UN to the Government of National Accord in Libya in its efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, said the spokesman.

The UN chief also talked with Haftar on the phone on Wednesday, said the spokesman, who added that the phone call was at the request of Haftar and that it didn’t mean that the UN consider him a legitimate body or cast some legitimacy over his actions.

