UN Secretary General welcomes GNA, Haftar’s commitment to a ceasefire amid COVID-19 crisis

By Libyan Express

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. [Photo: Social Media]
The Secretary General General the UN Antonio Guterres on Saturday welcomed positive responses from Libya’s warring parties to calls for a humanitarian pause in fighting to allow authorities to respond to the public health challenge posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The UN Secretary General hoped that this would be translated into an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities, according to the UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

“Given the already dire humanitarian situation in Libya and the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the secretary-general calls on the parties to join forces to address the threat and to ensure unhindered access of humanitarian aid throughout the country,” the U.N. spokesman said.

Guterres urged both sides to accept the draft ceasefire agreement reached during U.N.-facilitated talks in Geneva last month, Dujarric said.

