UN Security Council calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

The United Nations Security Council reiterated its call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya that continues to hinder the peace establishing process by infringing on Libyan sovereignty and continues to stay in the country.

“The Security Council calls on all parties to implement the ceasefire agreement in full and urges State Members to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement,” the statement approved by all 15 UNSC members said.

“The Security Council calls for full compliance with the United Nations (UN) arms embargo by all Member States, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions,” the statement continued.

In its most recent estimate, the UN stated that there remains at least 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries in Libya despite the deadline for their departure has passed.

No movements have been observed via satellite or on the ground for the full withdrawal of foreign forces from Libyan ground.

“The Security Council recognizes the need to plan for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, security sector reform and to establish an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole,” the statement added.

In an attempt to further implement stipulations of the ceasefire agreement, the United Nations recently deployed a team of 10 experts to Libya last week to monitor the ceasefire agreement.

According to the UN, the team’s goal is to “help advance UN planning, in close consultation with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, and provide the foundation for scalable United Nations support to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism (LCMM). The team will also prepare inputs for the report that was requested by the Security Council.

The advance team will report its findings to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) through the Assistant Secretary-General and UNSMIL Coordinator.