Libya

UN Security Council calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

The UN continues to push for the full withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya to give the country a fighting chance at peace and democracy

BY Libyan Express

All foreign forces were granted 90 days after the ceasefire agreement to depart the country yet they continue to reside in the country after the deadline of their departure has come and gone. [Photo: AP]
The United Nations Security Council reiterated its call for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya that continues to hinder the peace establishing process by infringing on Libyan sovereignty and continues to stay in the country.

“The Security Council calls on all parties to implement the ceasefire agreement in full and urges State Members to respect and support the full implementation of the agreement,” the statement approved by all 15 UNSC members said.

“The Security Council calls for full compliance with the United Nations (UN) arms embargo by all Member States, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions,” the statement continued.

In its most recent estimate, the UN stated that there remains at least 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries in Libya despite the deadline for their departure has passed.

No movements have been observed via satellite or on the ground for the full withdrawal of foreign forces from Libyan ground.

“The Security Council recognizes the need to plan for the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of armed groups, security sector reform and to establish an inclusive, civilian-led security architecture for Libya as a whole,” the statement added.

In an attempt to further implement stipulations of the ceasefire agreement, the United Nations recently deployed a team of 10 experts to Libya last week to monitor the ceasefire agreement.

According to the UN, the team’s goal is to “help advance UN planning, in close consultation with the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, and provide the foundation for scalable United Nations support to the Libyan-led and Libyan-owned Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism (LCMM). The team will also prepare inputs for the report that was requested by the Security Council.

The advance team will report its findings to the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) through the Assistant Secretary-General and UNSMIL Coordinator.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
You might also like
Libya

To strengthen bonds, Egypt agrees to expedite the return of its workers to Libya

Libya

Libya’s outgoing government blamed for the delay in vaccine delivery

Libya

Debaiba officially receives PM office, issues his first decree immediately

Business

Sanalla and Hopton discuss a stronger partnership between the UK and Libya’s…

Submit a Correction

For: UN Security Council calls for the withdrawal of all foreign forces from Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.