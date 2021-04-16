UN Security Council set to vote on deployment of ceasefire monitors in Libya

In a letter to the Security Council obtained by The Associated Press, the U.N. chief proposed “an initial maximum number of 60 monitors” for “a phased deployment” of the cease-fire monitoring component which would be part of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Guterres added, “the proposed number of UNSMIL cease-fire monitors takes into account the Libyan request, as well as measures to allow regular rotation of personnel in and out of Libya while ensuring flexibility in the geographic coverage in the monitoring area.”

The team of monitors would be deployed to Sirte “once all the requirements of the permanent United Nations presence, including the security, logistical, medical and operational aspects,” according to the letter.

In the meantime, “a forward presence” will be formed in the capital, Tripoli, “as soon as circumstances permit.”

