UN Security Council set to vote on deployment of ceasefire monitors in Libya

The the results of the UN Security Council's vote on whether to deploy a team of cease-fire monitors are expected to be announced today

BY Libyan Express

The voting process is currently being carried out electronically due to the Covid-19 pandemic. [Photo: UNSMIL]
The Washington Post reported that the UN Security Council will vote on a draft resolution urging all foreign forces and mercenaries to leave Libya and mandate a small United Nations team to monitor the ceasefire agreement. The results of the vote are expected to be announced later today.

According to the Post, the resolution would approve Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ proposals made late last year to compose a small cease-fire monitoring team is deployed to Libya to ensure that all aspects of the agreement are carried out by all parties.

In a letter to the Security Council obtained by The Associated Press, the U.N. chief proposed “an initial maximum number of 60 monitors” for “a phased deployment” of the cease-fire monitoring component which would be part of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

Guterres added, “the proposed number of UNSMIL cease-fire monitors takes into account the Libyan request, as well as measures to allow regular rotation of personnel in and out of Libya while ensuring flexibility in the geographic coverage in the monitoring area.”

The team of monitors would be deployed to Sirte “once all the requirements of the permanent United Nations presence, including the security, logistical, medical and operational aspects,” according to the letter.

In the meantime, “a forward presence” will be formed in the capital, Tripoli, “as soon as circumstances permit.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the voting process is being carried out via email and the results are expected to be announced later today.

