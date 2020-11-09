UN welcomes resumption of domestic travel to southern Libya

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Sunday welcomed the Libyan authorities’ decision to allow resumption of flights to southern Libya,.

“UNSMIL welcomes the decision by the Civil Aviation Authority on 4 November 2020 to permit the resumption of flights to all airports in the Southern region of Libya,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

The statement said the decision is a product of the confidence built as a result of the Oct. 23 cease-fire agreement and the follow-up talks of the Joint Military Commission in the southwestern city of Ghadames on Nov. 2-4.