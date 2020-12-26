UNDP launches “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya

To help conflict-affected people in Libya generate income and meet their needs, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) partnered with the Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and the Municipality of Abu Salim to implement the first “Cash for Work” initiative in Libya.

The programme, which will be funded by Japan, will time to allow targeted people in Abu-Salim to improve living standards and contribute to their short- and medium-term economic self-reliance.

The initiative will target 100 workers of the most vulnerable of the population such as women, youth, conflict-affected population, migrant, refugees and internally displaced persons to be able to support their families and contribute to public infrastructure for the benefit of the whole community.

During the launching ceremony that took place last week at the Municipality of Bu Sleem, the Mayor, Mr Abdel Rahman Alhamdi, stated: “I truly welcome “cash for work” initiative. Bu Sleem municipality is one of the municipalities affected by the conflict, and this program is providing urgent livelihood opportunities for the neediest population in a municipality of 400,000 people. The success of this pilot project is successful in all other affected municipalities, and the municipality will work to provide the necessary coordination in line with the rules and procedures of the United Nations Development Programme. We thank UNDP and the Danish Refugee Council for their consistent support”

Authorities in Bu Sleem Municipality have already identified buildings and areas that require some cleaning and light rehabilitation work that can be undertaken by the participants of this project for the benefit of the whole community.

On her part, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for Libya, Ms Gozde AVCI-LEGRAND, declared: “Globally, cash for work has been established as one of the most efficient means of supporting people in need in terms of emergency short-term income generation. In Libya, through the launch of the first cash-for-work project, UNDP would like to contribute to providing dignity, choice and flexibility offering livelihoods to those who needed the most at these difficult times.”

Chargé d’Affaires of Japan to Libya, Mr Tsuneki Matsuda, said: “The Government of Japan is pleased to support the Cash for Work initiative in Abu Salim Municipality, Libya. Through participating in the programme, the government of Japan with that the vulnerable population in Libya improve their living conditions and enhance access to short-term employment/income-generating activities. We will continuously cooperate with the UN-facilitated political process and support Libyan people”.

The workers will be trained in health and safety and receive risk education. They will work in the selected locations in groups for a minimum of 20 working days and they will be provided with a pre-paid card after successful completion of the days of engagement.