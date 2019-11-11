Unicef needs over 14 million dollars to fund basic services in Libya

Unicef needs over 14 million dollars to fund basic services in Libya

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said Saturday that it needs 14.8 million dollars to fund basic and life-saving services in Libya.

“The UNICEF humanitarian response remains underfunded. The current funding gap stands at US$ 14.8 million until the end of 2019 with major funding gaps in all life-saving health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, education and child protection activities,” UNICEF said.

Nearly 5,000 students have been impacted in July and August by the ongoing armed conflicts in and around the capital Tripoli and the rest of Western Libya, it added.

“UNICEF remains concerned about the continued violence in Western Libya and in and around Tripoli which has displaced 128,150 people and continues to subject children to death, injuries and violence,” UNICEF said.