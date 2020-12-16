United Nations applauds the CBL’s decision to unify exchange rate

In an official statement, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) commanded the board of directors of the Central Bank for the long-awaited meeting to officially unify the exchange rate in the country.

The statement hailed the Central Bank’s announcement as a vital and much-needed step in the road towards alleviating the suffering of the Libyan people and a good sign that this essential sovereign institution is moving towards unification.

Special Representative Stephanie Williams stated that “Now is the moment for all Libyans — particularly the country’s political actors — to demonstrate similar courage, determination and leadership to put aside their personal interests and overcome their differences for the sake of the Libyan people in order to restore the country’s sovereignty and the democratic legitimacy of its institutions.”

Earlier today, the Central Bank of Libya announced that the board had come to a decision regarding the reunification of the dollar, which was set to 4.48 dinars, starting from January 3rd, 2021.