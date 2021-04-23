Business

Unlimited cash withdrawal available in all Sahara bank branches

More signs of the cash crisis improving as Sahara bank lifts all limits on cash withdrawals throughout its branches

BY Libyan Express

Improving the country’s liquidity crisis is a primary goal of Libya’s Government of National Unity.  [Photo: Internet]
As the cash crisis in Libya improves, more banks are increasing their regular and weekly cash withdrawal limits for customers.

Libya’s largest bank, state-owned Jumhouria Bank, reported this week that it had increased ATM withdrawal limits to LD 400 a day, 1,200 dinars per week, it also increased personal withdrawals from 2000 to 5000 LYD.

Similarly, Sahara Bank has announced that all of its branches will have unlimited cash withdrawal for all customers.

In addition, a majority of the banks have repeatedly reassured Libyans everywhere of the availability of cash through the holy month of Ramadan.

The rise in cash availability is a result of the Central Bank of Libya’s (CBL) efforts to boost cash availability for Libyans.

