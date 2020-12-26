UNSMIL urges Libyans to work together towards a better future

On Libya’s 69th independence day, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UMSIL) congratulated all Libyans inside and outside the country on the glorious occasion and urged them to put differences and past grievances aside to work towards a better future.

In a press release, the mission noted how this day not only marks the 69th anniversary for Libya’s independence but it also marks the one year mark until Libya’s national elections in 2021, a step that will finally put Libya firmly back on the path of progress as planned by members of the Libyan dialogue forum.

The UNSMIL highlighted the importance of building on the positive progress achieved by the Libyans in the various intra-Libyan tracks to end the brutal fighting; move forward with the full implementation of the comprehensive Ceasefire Agreement; strengthen confidence-building measures; and, steadily work towards further improvements in the economic sector.

The mission also emphasised that it will continue to be fully committed to assisting the Libyan people in building their unified state and work with all parties to protect Libya’s resources and finally realize a democratic and fair institution to run the country, thus effectively resorting the country’s sovereignty.