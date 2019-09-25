US Africa Command kills 11 ISIS terrorists in new strike on southern Libya

US Africa Command kills 11 ISIS terrorists in new strike on southern Libya

In coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord, U.S. Africa Command conducted Tuesday an airstrike targeting ISIS-Libya terrorists in the vicinity of Murzuq, in southern Libya, a statement on its website said.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. William Gayler, director of operations, U.S. Africa Command said this airstrike was conducted to eliminate ISIS terrorists and deny them the ability to conduct attacks on the Libyan people.

“This effort demonstrates the resolve of the U.S. and our Libyan partners to deny safe havens to terrorists” He added .

“At this time, it is assessed the airstrike killed 11 terrorists. Currently, we assess no civilians were injured or killed as a result of this airstrike.” AFRICOM said.

It added that it continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the political situation in Libya and disrupt terrorist organizations that threaten regional stability.