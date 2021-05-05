US calls for ‘immediate withdrawal’ of foreign forces from Libya at G-7 conference

During a meeting of the Group of Seven nations on Tuesday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called for the “immediate withdrawal of international powers” from Libya.

Blinken reiterated Washington’s support for the Libyan government’s plan to hold elections in December, saying the US “stands with the Libyan people to find a UN-facilitated diplomatic solution to the conflict.”

According to the Italian news agency AKI, the situation in Libya, Afghanistan, and Syria, as well as the Iranian nuclear crisis, the fight against terrorism in the Horn of Africa and the Sahel, ties with the Russian Federation, and the situation in Belarus, Ukraine, and the western Balkans, are all on the agenda of the G-7 ministerial conference.

The G-7 foreign ministers’ conference this year, which started Monday and will end today, is the first since the outbreak of the Covid-19, with the previous meeting taking place in Dinar and Saint-Malo in northwestern France in April 2019. Because of the Corona virus’s spread and the necessary spacing steps, discussions since have been conducted via video.

According to a statement released by the European Commission, Josep Burrell, the EU’s High Representative for Security and Foreign Policy, will attend the conference, which will also include a discussion of the situation in Libya and the Horn of Africa, especially Ethiopia, as well as the security situation in Somalia.

Participants will also address a variety of other issues at the conference, including the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, ways to obtain vaccines and treatments for various countries around the world, and climate change.

The meeting was opened to India, Australia, South Korea, South Africa, and the Secretary-General of ASEAN.

The G7 consists of Canada, Japan, Britain, the United States of America, Germany, Italy and Franc