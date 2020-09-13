Libya

US Embassy says Haftar committed to reopen Libyan oil production Sunday

BY Libyan Express

Oil site in Libya. [Photo: Reuter]
Khalifa Haftar gave his “personal commitment” to “allow the full reopening of the energy sector” by Sept. 12, the U.S. embassy in Tripoli, the capital, said in a statement Saturday.

He made the pledge via an exchange of letters between his self-styled Libyan National Army and the embassy.

By Sunday morning, however, Haftar and the LNA still hadn’t made any public statement about ending their blockade or allowing oil shipments to resume.

The U.S. “is encouraged by an apparent sovereign Libyan agreement to enable the National Oil Corp. to resume its vital and apolitical work,” the embassy’s statement said.

