US, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and France discuses an end to violence in occupied Palestine

This week, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken spoke by phone with Egypt’s, Saudi Arabia’s, Qatar’s, and France’s foreign ministers about the situation in Gaza and how to end the violence there.

In a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Blinken addressed “efforts to restore stability to the West Bank and Gaza in light of the tragic loss of civilian lives,” according to US State Department spokesman Ned Price.

The US official also spoke with his Egyptian counterpart, Sameh Shoukry, during which he repeated his call for “all parties to alleviate tensions and put an end to violence in the Gaza Strip,” according to the statement.

Blinken praised Cairo’s “efforts” to “stop the violence” to his Egyptian counterpart.

A similar phone conversation took place between the American official and his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud.

He also had a phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, during which they discussed the conflict in occupied Palestine, according to the statement.

The Ministers addressed their “shared concern about the continuing violence in the West Bank and Gaza, as well as their determination to work with regional partners to restore peace.”