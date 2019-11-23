US, UAE review Russia’s influence on Libya’s conflict

By Libyan Express

US, UAE top foreign diplomats discuss Russian intervention in Libya. [Photo: Social Media]
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Friday with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to discuss Russian military presence in Libya.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Al Nahyan discussed the need to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement about the meeting in Washington.

The two men also discussed the situation in Libya, including “Russian presence and the urgent need for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and a political solution.”

Related Posts

UAE asset in Libya “Aref Al-Nayed” proposed to form post-war…

US says its Africa Command drone lost over Libya’s Tripoli

Last week, Ortagus urged Libyan National Army forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, to halt their offensive in the war-torn North African nation.

“Today, the U.S-#Libya Security Dialogue launched in Washington D.C. We call on the ‘Libyan National Army’ to end its offensive, facilitate U.S.-Libya cooperation, & prevent Russia’s attempts to exploit the conflict,” Ortagus said on Twitter

Have your say. Give us your feedback.
Sign up for our Newsletter.

You might also like
Libya

UAE asset in Libya “Aref Al-Nayed” proposed to form post-war government…

Libya

US says its Africa Command drone lost over Libya’s Tripoli

Libya

67 illegal migrants drown off Libya’s coast

Libya

Head of Libya’s High Council of State discusses Berlin conference with Italian…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept