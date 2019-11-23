US, UAE review Russia’s influence on Libya’s conflict

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Friday with Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates to discuss Russian military presence in Libya.

“Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Al Nahyan discussed the need to counter the Iranian regime’s destabilizing behavior,” said State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus in a statement about the meeting in Washington.

The two men also discussed the situation in Libya, including “Russian presence and the urgent need for de-escalation, a ceasefire, and a political solution.”

Last week, Ortagus urged Libyan National Army forces, led by commander Khalifa Haftar, to halt their offensive in the war-torn North African nation.

“Today, the U.S-#Libya Security Dialogue launched in Washington D.C. We call on the ‘Libyan National Army’ to end its offensive, facilitate U.S.-Libya cooperation, & prevent Russia’s attempts to exploit the conflict,” Ortagus said on Twitter