US welcomes Malta’s seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency

The United States has commended, in a statement by the US embassy in Libya on Friday, the Government of the Republic of Malta’s announcement on May 26 of its seizure of $1.1 billion of counterfeit Libyan currency printed by Joint Stock Company Goznak – a Russian state-owned company – and ordered by an illegitimate parallel entity in eastern Libya.

The US embassy added that the Central Bank of Libya headquartered in Tripoli is Libya’s only legitimate central bank.

“The influx of counterfeit, Russian-printed Libyan currency in recent years has exacerbated Libya’s economic challenges.” The US embassy added.

The embassy indicated that Washington remains committed to working with the United Nations and international partners to deter illicit activities that undermine Libya’s sovereignty and stability, and are inconsistent with internationally-recognized sanctions regimes.

“This incident once again highlights the need for Russia to cease its malign and destabilizing actions in Libya.” The US embassy said.

Maltese authorities confirmed the seizure that they said had taken place last Tuesday as Libyan banknotes printed in Russia were sent to pro-Haftar eastern region in Libya.