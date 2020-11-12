Waha Oil’s continued efforts to return to Dahra field

Waha Oil’s oldest oil field had halted all production in March 2015 due to extensive vandalism and property damage.

The field which was the very first one to open in Bahi station had halted all production due to damage withstood in its facilities. Studies and engineering plans have been underway for months now to rehabilitate the station’s infrastructure and returning it to full production once again.

Combined efforts between all divisions and departments in the port and field had begun the construction of a temporary living facility that will support workers in the field. Sanitary, electrical and water have already been installed within the facility and work is currently in progress to restore production and services.

What has been achieved so far is the very first stage of the rebuilding process which aims to repair the field’s infrastructure and providing accommodating conditions for workers to overcome obstacles in the face of the immense task of restoring the field to full production value.

Later stages will follow which will focus on reestablishing Petroleum stations and some oil wells in station PL-5 as a first step to bring a natural workflow back to the field.