Warlord Haftar declares coup on political agreement, appoints himself “ruler of Libya”

Khalifa Haftar on Monday unilaterally declared himself the ruler of Libya, announcing a coup on the Skhirat Political Agreement and the House of Representatives.

In a video statement, Haftar pointed to street demonstrations in areas under his control, and claimed he accepted the mandate of the Libyan people to govern the country.

He said the agreement, signed by the warring sides in Libya under the auspices of the UN, has lost its rule and became a relic of the past.

The agreement was signed in 2015 in Morocco. As part of the agreement, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) was formed to manage the transition process in Libya.

Haftar and his political allies tried to prevent this agreement from entering into force with several military operations, the last of which his aggression on Tripoli.