Warlord Haftar: Oil revenues should be deposited in a foreign bank to reopen ports and fields

BY Libyan Express

Oil site. [Photo: Pinterest]
Warlord Khalifa Haftar said on Saturday that he will continue to block oil production until his conditions are accepted, despite announcement by Libyan National Oil Corporation on the same day that exports will resume after lifting force majeure on all oil exports in the country. 

Sharing a video message on social media, Ahmed al-Mismari, the spokesman for Haftar’s forces, demanded a share in the revenue earned from oil production.

The conditions stipulated in the statement included to deposit oil revenues in the bank account located in a third country and to establish a mechanism to distribute proceeds equally. He also asked for conducting an audit of Libyan Central Bank.

Al-Mismari said if the conditions are not met, his forces will continue to put a halt on oil production.

Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said on July 5 that it has video and sound recordings to prove that Sharara oil field has been occupied by foreign mercenaries.

The NOC also reported that the mercenaries, who have entered Es Sider oil port in eastern Libya just a few days ago are making it their military center.

The oil production has almost come to a standstill in Libya after pro-Haftar groups shut down oil facilities in eastern parts of the country in January.

