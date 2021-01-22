Western Government express support for establishing a democratic state in Libya

In a joint statement, the governments of France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States welcomed the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) vote in favour of the selection mechanism for a new interim executive authority, which will guide Libya toward national elections on December 24, 2021.

They emphasised that the 2021 general elections is a vital step towards achieving Libyan unity and LPDF’s decision affirms the clear demands of the Libyan people that it is time for a change of the status.

As participants of the Berlin Conference, the western governments pledged their full support for the LPDF’s efforts and urged all Libyan parties to act urgently and in good faith to finalize the adoption through the LPDF of a unified and inclusive government.

They also expressed their gratitude for the acting UN Acting Special Representative, Stephanie Williams, for her continuing steadfast leadership of UN mediation and welcomed the appointment of Ján Kubiš as Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya.

The statement also added that Berlin Process members must honour their commitment to support the ceasefire agreement, restore full respect for the UN arms embargo, and end the toxic foreign interference that undermines the aspirations of all Libyans to re-establish their sovereignty and choose their future peacefully through national elections.

The statement concluded by reiterating that it is vital that all Libyan and international actors must support to fully commit to implementing the ceasefire agreement signed on October 23 of last year, including the immediate opening of the coastal road and removal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.