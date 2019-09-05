WHO delivers medical aids to ailing Derna in eastern Libya

In response to an urgent request from Derna Hospital in eastern Libya, World Health Organization (WHO) has recently delivered medical supplies to help thousands of patients for three months.

EU Civil Protection & Humanitarian Aid – ECHO and the government of Germany (Auswärtiges Amt) have supported these vital contingency supplies delivered to Derna by WHO.

Derna in eastern Libya has been seeing terrible humanitarian conditions over the last year since Khalifa Haftar’s forces have taken control of it after over two years of strangling siege on civilians and fighters from the city who oppose military rule of Haftar; known as Shura Council of Derna.