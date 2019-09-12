WHO provides Libyan medical facilities with necessary medicines

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Wednesday that Libyan hospitals have been provided with essential medicines with the support of the German government and the U.S. Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance.

“Libya’s hospitals and clinics need a steady supply of medicine to treat chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma. Support from the government of Germany ensures that contingency stocks are available in Libya’s east, south and west during emergencies,” WHO tweeted.

Because of years of armed conflicts and economic instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper healthcare and education and other basic services for the people.

Meanwhile, the US Office of Foreign Disaster Assistance is also funding essential medical supplies needed by hospitals and clinics that would help thousands of patients for 3 months, WHO said.