WHO ranks Libya as a high-risk country amid Coronavirus outbreak

By Libyan Express

WHO has been calling for a ceasefire in Libya to avoid ore killings and injures. [Photo: Libyan Express]
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Sunday that it had classified Libya among the high-risk countries in the region and reiterated the importance of observing the preventive measures for protection against Coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after Libya had announced 5 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 8 since the first announced case on 24 March.

Libya has imposed a curfew across the country and a ban on travel among cities and outside of Libya to avoid a larger outbreak of the Coronavirus.

