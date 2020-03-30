WHO ranks Libya as a high-risk country amid Coronavirus outbreak

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced Sunday that it had classified Libya among the high-risk countries in the region and reiterated the importance of observing the preventive measures for protection against Coronavirus.

The announcement came a day after Libya had announced 5 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 8 since the first announced case on 24 March.

Libya has imposed a curfew across the country and a ban on travel among cities and outside of Libya to avoid a larger outbreak of the Coronavirus.