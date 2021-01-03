Williams announces the establishment of LPDF’s advisory committee
18 members of the LPDF chosen for advisory committee to ensure that 2021 elections take place on set date
The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has announced the establishment of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s advisory committee.
United Nations Special Representative Stephanie Williams revealed that the mission received 28 nominees from the LPDF and 18 members have been chosen to ensure broad geographical and political diversity as well as the participation of women, youth, and cultural components.
The primary goal for the chosen committee will be to discuss outstanding issues related to the selection of a unified executive and to put forward concrete and practical recommendations upon which the plenary shall decide.
The Mission concluded its statement by reminding the public that ensuring the national elections take place on their designated date of 24 December 2021 is a crucial step and unrenounceable goal.
