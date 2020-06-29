Libya

Wolfgang Ischinger: EU should threaten military action in Libya

BY Libyan Express

Wolfgang Ischinger. [Photo: Getty Images]
The Munich Security Conference head said the EU must ‘speak the language of power’ to represent its interests. Ischinger said that Germany’s diplomatic appeals were ignored due to a lack of military intervention.

The European Union should threaten to intervene militarily in the Libyan civil war if necessary, Wolfgang Ischinger, the head of the Munich Security Conference, said in an interview on Monday.

“Europe could throw its military weight into the equation in order to achive a cease-fire,” Ischinger told newspapers of the Funke media group. “Diplomacy often remains mere rhetoric if you are unable to use the threat of military action as leverage in international conflicts.”

As Germany prepares to take on the rotating EU presidenc on July 1, the bloc must speak “the language of power” to better represent its interests. “This requires Germany, too, to learn the language of power,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Sign up for our Newsletter.
You might also like
Libya

US warns of Russian buildup threatening Eastern Mediterranean and Europe via Libya

Libya

Libyan Army under GNA determined to “cleanse Sirte and Jufra of…

Libya

Libya’s Al-Sarraj meets Italian Prime Minister in Rome

Libya

Haftar’s allies Macron and Putin urge for ceasefire in Libya

Submit a Correction

For: Wolfgang Ischinger: EU should threaten military action in Libya

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.