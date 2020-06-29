Wolfgang Ischinger: EU should threaten military action in Libya

The Munich Security Conference head said the EU must ‘speak the language of power’ to represent its interests. Ischinger said that Germany’s diplomatic appeals were ignored due to a lack of military intervention.

The European Union should threaten to intervene militarily in the Libyan civil war if necessary, Wolfgang Ischinger, the head of the Munich Security Conference, said in an interview on Monday.

“Europe could throw its military weight into the equation in order to achive a cease-fire,” Ischinger told newspapers of the Funke media group. “Diplomacy often remains mere rhetoric if you are unable to use the threat of military action as leverage in international conflicts.”

As Germany prepares to take on the rotating EU presidenc on July 1, the bloc must speak “the language of power” to better represent its interests. “This requires Germany, too, to learn the language of power,” he said.