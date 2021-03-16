Libya

100 thousand narcotic pills seized by Libyan police near Tunisian-Algerian Border

Libya’s underground drug trade continues to grow despite massive efforts to get it under control

BY Libyan Express

This is the country’s third large drug bust within weeks. [Photo: Internet]
The Interior Ministry of the outgoing Government of National Accord (GNA) announced that police forces have successfully seized over 100 thousand drug tablets near the borders with Tunisia and Algeria.

The ministry also added that an arrest had been made after the police located the suspect’s car and found the drugs in it. The case has now been referred to the office of the attorney general for prosecution and necessary legal proceedings.

Since the eruption of the 2011 revolution and the resulting lack of legal consequences and law enforcement, the drug trade in Libya continues to boom, capitalizing on the country’s state of chaos and war.

Just months ago, in late December, Maltese authorities seized 70 million euros worth of cocaine shipped to Libya from Ecuador.

And only a week ago, Niger’s anti-drugs trafficking agency reported that they have seized a record-breaking shipment of cannabis worth 37 million dollars on its way to Libya.

