17 ISIS militants killed by third strike by US Africa Command on southern Libya

By Libyan Express

A drone firing missiles. [Photo: Internet]
A U.S. airstrike Thursday in Libya has killed 17 Islamic State fighters, according to U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM).

It is the third U.S. strike this month against the terror group in the southwestern Libyan town of Murzuq.

An airstrike Tuesday killed 11 IS militants, and another last week killed eight, according to AFRICOM.

Related Posts

Libya’s Prime Minister to General Assembly: UAE, Egypt and France backing…

Turkish President reiterates condemnation to Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

The strikes were carried out in coordination with the Libyan Government of National Accord to deny “safe haven” for terrorists who “seek to harm innocent Libyans,” said U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Heidi Berg, AFRICOM’s director of intelligence.

The deteriorating security situation in Libya has allowed militants affiliated with IS to expand their presence in ungoverned spaces of the desert in the country’s south.

Troops affiliated with the Government of National Accord have been fighting forces led by Khalifa Haftar. The fighting has left hundreds of people dead in Tripoli and in nearby cities and towns.

You might also like
Libya

Libya’s Prime Minister to General Assembly: UAE, Egypt and France backing…

Libya

Turkish President reiterates condemnation to Haftar’s offensive on Tripoli

Libya

100 Russian mercenaries fighting for Haftar’s forces on Tripoli frontlines

Libya

US Africa Command kills 11 ISIS terrorists in new strike on southern Libya

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept