2020 saw over 350 premeditated murders in Libya

The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Interior released the data disclosing the number of premeditated murders, kidnappings and other felony crimes committed in 2020.

According to the statistics, 2020 saw exactly 353 premeditated murder cases and 475 arrested related to those cases.

The cases of attempted murder were 48 with 29 related arrests, while comparatively, cases of manslaughter were 23 with 33 related arrests.

Libya’s kidnapping epidemic continued in 2020 with over 240 cases of kidnapping for which 317 suspects were arrested.

The increasing business of alcohol consumption and manufacturing continued to grow with a reported 660 cases of recorded consumption and nearly 1000 arrests made for the manufacturing and sale of alcohol, an illegal substance in Libya.

Forced robberies increased this year as well with 519 cases with 576 arrests made, while robberies from commercial entities such shops and small business were 107 cases with 100 people arrested and home robberies saw a spike as well with 432 cases for which there were 440 arrests.

The phenomenon of electrical cable theft that plagues the country and continued power outages across the country continued with 72 cases of electrical cable theft for which 41 people were arrested.

More crimes such as car theft and fraud also saw an increase with 480 and 533 cases respectively, while official forgery recorded 105 cases and arms dealing and trafficking saw 93 cases.

Crimes of an unspecified nature by the ministry of interior classified under “other criminal activity” saw 2356 cases with over 3000 suspects arrested.

Libya’s crime rate has been on the to rise since the eruption of the 2011 revolution and subsequent chaos and fragmentation in the country.