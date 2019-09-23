28 illegal migrants arrested in western Libya before they set sail to Italy

By Libyan Express

African migrants are transferred to a detention centre after being detained in Zawiya, northern Libya June 1, 2014. [Photo: Archive]
The security department of the western Libyan city of Zuwara said its personnel have arrested 28 illegal immigrants who were preparing to cross the sea into Europe.

The immigrants, who are of African and Asian nationalities, were arrested inside a house in the nearby town of Abu Kammash, the department said in a statement.

“Some of the immigrants have infectious diseases,” the statement added, saying that they have been taken to the department to undergo legal procedures before being handed over to migration authorities.

Libya has become a preferred jumping point for illegal migrants to cross the sea into Italy and then other European countries seeking better lives.

