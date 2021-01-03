3 Russians and 1 Ukrainian released in Libya

A Russian foundation linked to the Vagner military Group announced that three Russians and one Ukrainian national have been freed from captivity in Libya.

Aleksandr Malkevich, head of the Foundation for the Protection of Traditional Values, said on Telegram that the four individuals had been kidnapped several weeks ago, but did not say why they were in Libya or who had allegedly detained them.

“Together with Russian diplomats, we channelled all of our efforts and solved this difficult but extremely important task — to return our people home,” Malkevich said.

The Foundation for the Protection of Traditional Values says that it is a non-profit organisation that aims to protect the national interests of the Russian federation.

Russia has backed Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar and his forces in the recent offensive launched against Libya’s capital of Tripoli and UN-backed Government of National Accord.