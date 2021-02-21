Libya

30 thousand dialysis machines arrive in Libya

The first of two shipments containing 30 thousand dialysis machines arrive from Germany to Misrata's airport

BY Libyan Express

Another shipment is expected to arrive later this week to meet the shortage in dialysis centres. [Photo: Internet]
The Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Health announced that 30 thousand dialysis machines have arrived at Misrata’s international airport to support dialysis centres in every city and region of the country.

The Ministry noted that the devices were imported from Germany and are of the highest quality.

It also stated that another shipment similar is expected to arrive this week to aid in curbing the shortage dialysis centres are currently struggling with.

Head of Medical Supply Organization for the central region, Dr Ahmed Awad explained that the shipments supplied would be distributed by medical equipment specialists to dialysis centres in all regions of Libya through its branches, stating that the Central Region Branch had received its assigned amount of the shipment.

In a statement to the Libyan News Agency, Dr Awad added that both shipments of the dialysis machines were supplied by the Medical Supply Organization through the German company Fresenius.

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for people with chronic kidney failure. Around 3.5 million patients worldwide with this disease regularly undergo dialysis treatment.

