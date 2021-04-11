Minister of Health orders release of financial bonuses for medical personnel

The Minister of Health for the Government of National Unity (GNU) Dr Ali Al-Zanati earlier today instructed medical institutions across the country to begin releasing financial bonuses for the medical personnel in isolation centres.

The Minister of Health adopted today the minutes of last year’s fourth and this year’s first meetings of the Personnel Committee, on the promotion and correction of medical and administrative personnel, and their entry into force in accordance with the law.

According to the Information Office of the Ministry of Health, the Minister has instructed that medical personnel, assistants and administration in isolation centres throughout Libya begin receiving their financial bonuses to reward them for their tireless work and effort in protecting the country and combatting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Libya’s medical personnel and isolation centre workers will also be among the prioritized groups to receive the recently received vaccine doses to protect them against the virus as they go on about their heroic work every day.