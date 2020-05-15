Haftar’s forces injure 14 civilians and target Tripoli Central Hospital

Forces loyal to Libya’s warlord Khalifa Haftar launched a rocket attack Thursday on the capital Tripoli, hitting the Central Hospital on Al-Zawiya Street, and other downtown areas.

Tripoli Central Hospital and some civilian areas were targeted – including Triq Al-Soor and Abu Salim.

The Government of National Accord’s Health Ministry said 14 civilians were injured, adding that the hospital will not be able to serve people due to the attack, which is a massive setback amid the outbreak of Coronavirus.

According to the United Nations, since the beginning of 2020, seven health centers in the country have been struck 12 times, not to mention numerous attacks on other vital state and civilian infrastructure, leading to hundreds of casualties.