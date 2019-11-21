67 illegal migrants drown off Libya’s coast
A fisherman reported the incident to Alarm-Phone-Initiative, a self-organized hotline for refugees in distress in the Mediterranean Sea, ANSA news agency said late Wednesday.
At least 67 people died while 30 others were rescued, the agency said, adding the migrants were trying to cross the Mediterranean Sea to reach Europe.
Last month, the Ocean Viking brought 176 migrants to the port city of Taranto. A couple of weeks later, it brought around 100 more migrants to a Sicilian port. The government allowed those dockings after months of legal and political wrangling over migrant ships in Italy. The country had previously denied safe harbor to rescue ships under the former hardline interior minister, Matteo Salvini.