68% of Libyan schools are prepared to receive students by this Saturday

Government of National Accord’s Ministry of Education announced the commencement of the school year after the finalization of all procedures necessary to ensure that all educational facilities are prepared to welcome students.

This is after the undersecretary for General Education, Adel Jumaa and the chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee Dr Abdel Menem Aboumeh approved the results of the evaluation of the school system for the safe return of studies for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The undersecretary announced that next Saturday, the 13th of February will mark the commencement of the school year in 2415 schools that have been evaluated and approved.

2415 schools were approved to reopen, consisting of 2001 public schools, 402 private schools, 10 private schools, and 2 international schools, for a total of 68% of all educational facilities.

He also added that heads of municipalities were alerted to the importance of reevaluating the schools every week and following any reports and notes from school staffs and epidemiological teams to resolve any issues that may arise as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of students and educators alike.

He noted that students attending schools that have yet to be approved for reopening will be moved to ones that have been evaluated and given the green light to open this Saturday at different times than other students not to overcrowd classes and risk a high spread of the virus while still ensuring they receive the education they are entitled to.

The new school day will begin at 8:30 in the morning and end at 11:00 AM and the first five minutes of every day will be used to raise student awareness of precautionary measures needed to ensure their safety, the safety of their families and peers amid the coronavirus pandemic.