After Taliban, US to enter talks with Yemen’s Houthis

By Libyan Express

Houthi supporters gathered in central Sanaa. [Reuters- Archive]
The Trump administration is preparing to initiate direct talks with Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen in an effort to end the four-year-old war, a conflict that has become a volatile front line in the conflict with Tehran, according to people familiar with the plans, Wall Street Journal reported.

It added that the U.S. is looking to prod Saudi Arabia into taking part in secret talks in Oman with Houthi leaders in an effort to broker a cease-fire in Yemen, according to these people.

The move could open the first significant channel between the Trump administration and the Houthis at a time when fears of a broader regional war are growing.

In 2015, a few months after the war in Yemen began, top Obama administration envoys met secretly with Houthi rebels for the first time in Oman to press for a cease-fire and release of Americans held by the Yemeni fighters. U.S. officials met with Houthi leaders last December in Sweden during United Nations-led peace talks. But there haven’t been any significant direct negotiations since President Trump took office in 2017, current and former U.S. officials said.

Related Posts

UN Secretary General expresses fear of “full civil war” in Libya

Turkey stands with legitimacy in Libya, Işler says

The conflict in Yemen has metastasized from a troubling regional civil war into a volatile international fight pitting Iran-backed Houthi forces against a Saudi-led military coalition supported by the U.S.

The Trump administration views Houthi forces as Iran proxies and says Tehran should be held directly responsible for the routine rocket and drone attacks that Yemeni fighters carry out against Saudi Arabia.

Under pressure from Congress, the U.S. military has scaled back its limited support for the Saudi-led coalition, which has been accused of recklessly killing thousands of Yemeni civilians with botched airstrikes.

In April, Mr. Trump vetoed a bipartisan measure that sought to cut off U.S. military support for the war in Yemen.

Congress failed to override the veto, but lawmakers from both parties see the war in Yemen as a serious problem for relations with Riyadh.

You might also like
Libya

UN Secretary General expresses fear of “full civil war” in Libya

Libya

Turkey stands with legitimacy in Libya, Işler says

Libya

Libyan Interirm Government wants Egyptian firms to be prioritized for rebuilding…

Libya

RFI: West agrees to solve Libya’s crisis in two conferences: one local, another…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept