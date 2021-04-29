Al-Gamati: Haftar is the bulk of the problem and cannot be a part of the solution

According to Juma al-Gamati, the head of the Taghyeer Party, Khalifa Haftar’s departure from Libya’s political scene has become crucial for the country’s stability.

The military’s attempt to block the Government of National Unity delegation’s plane from landing at Benigna airport in Benghazi, according to Gamati, was an “attempt by the military to obstruct the Government.”

The crux of the issue, according to Al-Gamati, is a dispute between a civilian project and a Haftar-led project of absolute military rule.

He continued, ” “The strategy of trying to appease and subdue Haftar will never work. Only Haftar’s departure from the political scene, which is the bulk of the issue and not part of the solution, would bring Libya’s days of conflict to an end.”

Al-Gamati was referencing the recent events that transpired in Benghazi when Prime Minister Dbeibah was scheduled to meet with his cabinet in Benghazi earlier this week to visit institutions and regions, and assess the state of areas affected by the country’s civil war.

After forces loyal to Haftar cordoned off Benina Airport on Sunday, the Libyan PM was forced to cancel a visit to Benghazi scheduled for Monday.