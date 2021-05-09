Libya

Al-Koni: It is past time for the south to be compensated for the government’s inequity

Presidential Council Members pays a visit to the south and stresses the importance of delivering justice to the people there from the unfairness of previous governments

BY Libyan Express

Al-Koni is currently on a tour of the country in an effort to unify the nation’s institutions and addresses the issues of all Libyans. [Photo: Archive]
Musa Al-Koni, a member of the Presidential Council, claimed that it was past time for the citizens of Fazan to be compensated for the cruelty of previous governments, in order to respect their blessings and sacrifices in the light of a united Libya.

In a tweet, Al-Koni stated, despite their pain and suffering from the cruelty of nature, of governments, and the disenchantment of the center, the people in the south are still holding on to an inclusive and unified nation and their rights as a safety net for the unity and cohesion of the Libyan nation.

“Between gloom and pride, feelings are raging in Fazan, which, despite the brutality of nature, the cruelty of governments, and the intensity of distance from the center, the country triumphs- and, patiently, the people in the south have persevered and endured patiently and my people in Fazana have stressed to me that it is past time to deliver justice to the south,” The member of the Presidential Council added.

The views expressed in Op-Ed pieces are those of the author and do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of Libyan Express.
How to submit an Op-Ed: Libyan Express accepts opinion articles on a wide range of topics. Submissions may be sent to oped@libyanexpress.com. Please include ‘Op-Ed’ in the subject line.
Submit a Correction
Libyan Express
Latest posts by Libyan Express (see all)
Azara Media Azara Media
You might also like
Libya

Al-Koni pays a visit to the south as part of ongoing attempts to unify the…

Libya

Presidential Council receives a high-level Turkish delegation headed by the Foreign…

Libya

Haftar, Al-Koni & Kubis discuss latest political and security developments in…

Libya

US: The events in Chad underscore the need for the unification of military elements…

Submit a Correction

For: Al-Koni: It is past time for the south to be compensated for the government’s inequity

Your suggestion have been successfully submitted

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Libyan Express will use the information you provide on this form to be in touch with you and to provide updates and marketing.