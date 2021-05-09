Al-Koni: It is past time for the south to be compensated for the government’s inequity

Musa Al-Koni, a member of the Presidential Council, claimed that it was past time for the citizens of Fazan to be compensated for the cruelty of previous governments, in order to respect their blessings and sacrifices in the light of a united Libya.

In a tweet, Al-Koni stated, despite their pain and suffering from the cruelty of nature, of governments, and the disenchantment of the center, the people in the south are still holding on to an inclusive and unified nation and their rights as a safety net for the unity and cohesion of the Libyan nation.

“Between gloom and pride, feelings are raging in Fazan, which, despite the brutality of nature, the cruelty of governments, and the intensity of distance from the center, the country triumphs- and, patiently, the people in the south have persevered and endured patiently and my people in Fazana have stressed to me that it is past time to deliver justice to the south,” The member of the Presidential Council added.