Al-Koni pays a visit to the south as part of ongoing attempts to unify the country’s military institutions

Deputy-Head of Libya’s Presidential Council began his visits to the southern regions to meet with military leaders in order to unify the army and to appeal to the House of Representatives to expedite the adoption of the general state budget for 2021 to enable the Government of National Unity to carry out its tasks.

According to the Libyan news agency (LANA) during his visit to the southern region, Al-Kuni, together with the mayors of Ubari, Al-Ghraifa and Bint Biya, and the director of the Ubari Security Directorate, will explore ways to improve the security conditions in the region and to meet the living and service needs of the population.

In a press conference in Tripoli last Thursday, Presidential Councilman Al-Koni said that the people of the south had paid a high price as a result of the conflicts and wars in our region, which had affected all aspects of security, political, and economic life.

Al-Koni also stated that the crises affected all regions of the South equally, adding that his trips to both the East and the West were aimed at calling for a diplomatic solution to the crisis, as everything that is currently happening is due to political discord.

He’s also been quoted as saying “There have been enough wars in which no one has won. We’ve all been defeated, and we’ve lost institutions that should have built a state. We must pay special attention to the 24th of December when a stable state and order will be restored.”

“Organizing the forthcoming elections is our greatest challenge,” The councilman said, “and the expectations of the people cannot be completely met throughout the time leading up to elections.”

The press conference held last week also provided an update on the Presidential Council’s work, including its support for the Government of National Unity and its tasks of ensuring decent life for citizens and carrying out the tasks entrusted to it, along with the implementation of the December 24, 2021 elections.