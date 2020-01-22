Al-Mishri’s stubbornness may lead to division inside High Council of State, just like HoR

A source has confirmed to Libyan Express that Justice and Construction Party members headed by Khalid Al-Mishri – the Head of the High Council of State, were behind freezing the membership of Abdelrahman Al-Sweihli who was the co-head of the HCS in an attempt by Al-Mishri to eliminate him.

This happened despite the fact that Al-Sweihli was elected by Circuit 13 of the HCS that includes Misurata, Zliten, Bani Walid and Tawergha.

The source added that politicians from Misurata met Sunday and concluded that Al-Mishri did an irresponsible act, saying their legitimate representative in the upcoming Geneva meetings.

Al-Sweihli wrote on Twitter: “Al-Sweihli represents thousands of Libyans who elected him in 2012 and 2014 and their will is bigger than any attempt by Al-Mishri to take it over. Al-Mishri escaped from Libya on the first day of Haftar’s aggression on Tripoli then came back to ride the wave. This party has become more evil and took hold of the state institutions, but with the will of people, we will bring back to its ordinary position.”