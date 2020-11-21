Al-Namroush ‘The Libyan people have the right to live in safety and peace’

The Minister of Defense of the Government of National Accord (GNA) Salah El-Din Al-Namroush was the keynote speaker at an international conference that took place virtually on Thursday that held the aim of reconstructing Libya’s security sector and its future development.

The key speakers each gave speeches on their view of the current situations in Libya and the different challenges facing the country in establishing peace, security and economic stability.

On his part, Al-Namroush emphasised that the most important objectives of the Ministries of Defence and Foreign Affairs in Al-Wefaq government are to ensure the integration of militias with the GNA army and making necessary reforms in the security sector. The Minister of Defense also affirmed the general public’s right to safety and security in their everyday life stating “The Libyan people have the right to live in safety and peace”.

Al-Namroush also confirmed that the Ministry of Defense and the Chief of General Staff of the GNA’s army have one clear vision in rebuilding a strong and professional military institution and that the Ministry and the Chief of Staff are striving to realize this vision.

The conference was also attended by several political, security and economic experts as well as the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Turkey and the Special Representative the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Stephanie Williams.

The international conference was organized by the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA) Headed by Dr. Murad Ghsallam, and coordinated by Professor Burhanuddin Duran.