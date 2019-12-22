Al-Sarraj and Al-Mishri discuss fighting developments with Msallata delegation

The Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Fayez Al-Sarraj held Saturday a meeting in Tripoli in the presence of the Head of the High Council of State Khalid Al-Mishri and member of the HCS Rajab Ramadan with a delegation if elders from Msallata city.

The media office of Al-Sarraj said the meeting discussed the conditions of the city amid the ongoing fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli.

Al-Sarraj offered condolences to the locals of Msallata and the families of the victims of airstrikes by Khalifa Haftar’s warplanes that hit the city on Friday.

He also said such criminal and terrorist acts won’t pass without a proper response on the battlefield.

Before the meeting, Al-Sarraj and Al-Mishri held a meeting and discussed the political and field developments in the capital.